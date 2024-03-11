Good Samaritan gunned down in Imbali

Durban — Anger and shock have been expressed after the senseless killing of a 72-year-old Pietermaritzburg pharmacist, widely described as a Good Samaritan. Yunus Chotia was shot dead in Imbali township on Thursday night while apparently dropping off staff.

Chotia ran a late-night pharmacy, Duzi Med, in town and drove staff home after work a number of times. It has been suggested that the attackers had noted the pattern and targeted him. The police confirmed that they were investigating a case of murder following the incident in Pentridge Road. “The 72-year-old man was found lying next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, adding that they had found AK47 cartridges at the crime scene.

He said while no one has been arrested as yet, a survivor from the shooting had been taken in for questioning. “When an individual is at the scene of a crime, they are regarded as a witness and that is why they are often asked questions,” said Singh. A local resident, Suraya Reddy, described Chotia as a prominent figure who had contributed immensely to the community over the years.

“His death is shocking and tragic. He was a dedicated individual,” said Reddy. Former Msunduzi Council Speaker Babu Baijoo described Chotia as an incredible and selfless individual with a passion for community development. He recalled how in the 1980s he was part of a group that mobilised communities to be aware of the racial discrimination and the need to fight against it and often contributed money to assist ANC members. “Whenever something needed to be done, he would operate behind the scenes and ensure that comrades were assisted without making any noise about. This is a sad loss for the city because the man was an asset to Pietermaritzburg,” said Baijoo.

Former Msunduzi Executive Committee member Mehmood Oumar said that while Chotia ran a pharmacy, he did not put profit ahead of patients. “This was a man committed to serving the community and sought to ensure that the service was top notch. This is why it is disappointing to hear that he has died this way,” said Oumar. Others took to social media to express their anger.

One commentator complained that the country had become a haven for criminals. “The result of having the best Constitution, which is not protecting people but giving criminals access to commit serious crimes,” he said. Chotia was buried on Friday in line with Muslim tradition.