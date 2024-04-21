Graduating against the odds

Durban — Two exceptional students triumphed against the odds at the graduation ceremony at Mangosuthu University of Technology on Friday. For Asanda Mavundla (22) from Ohlange in Inanda who graduated cum laude and received the Vice Chancellor’s Award, graduation day without her mother was not an easy one.

“I am overwhelmed, excited and still in disbelief that I am the best student in the faculty. This feeling is just inexplicable as I graduated a week after I lost my mother who raised me as a single parent. “Her not being there to physically witness me on stage just brings me tears, but I believe that wherever she is, she is smiling at me and is super proud,” she said. Mavundla received her diploma in Community Extension under the Faculty of Natural Sciences. She was inspired by her aunt who also held the same qualification, from the same institution.

She said that the major challenge for her was not being able to manage time effectively which sometimes led to finishing tasks at the last minute. Mavundla, who wishes to become a farmer, is currently doing an Advanced Diploma in Agriculture and plans to pursue her studies further and eventually obtain a doctorate. She said that she was concerned about finishing, due to a lack of funding.

“I am currently looking for any bursaries or any form of funding available, as I have lost my mother. I would appreciate the assistance,” she said. She said that self-belief was an important driving factor for one to achieve their goals. “The key is to believe in yourself and believe that you can achieve whatever you want to achieve if you put your mind, heart and most importantly the hard work into it.

“Always remember where you come from and never get discouraged. Always put in the hard work and you will reap what you sow. Believe in your goals and dreams, it will happen,” said Mavundla. Sizwe Mabaso who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, obtained his diploma in Human Resources Management. | SUPPLIED Meanwhile, wheelchair-bound Sizwe Mabaso, 23, from Umlazi was pleased to have obtained his Diploma in Human Resources Management. “I feel very proud and have a major sense of fulfilment because I have been able to achieve this and I did it in record time,” he said.

He said that although he initially wanted to pursue a qualification in music, he developed an interest in HR after gaining an in-depth understanding of its functions. It was also encouraging that the educational institution was near his home and called for students who were physically challenged to enrol. Mabaso who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, was able to walk as a toddler. From the age of five, he has used crutches. His situation worsened in 2016 and today uses a wheelchair. Mabaso said some of the challenges he experienced on campus included accessing certain areas in his electric wheelchair but he was determined to graduate.