Durban - ALMOST a year before two metro police officers were killed, members petitioned Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda, expressing their dissatisfaction with guarding councillors. The police officers, through the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), had called on the MEC to intervene in various issues, including the deployment of police to protect councillors at home.

They argued that protective service duties should be done only by the metro’s specialised VIP unit members. They said protecting councillors did not form part of the job description for ordinary metro police officers.

“We observe with regret that the city decided councillors needed to be guarded by metro police officers. This is the duty of the VIP protectors employed by security management,” they wrote.

The Sunday Tribune has seen the letter, which highlights the issue of political interference in the metro police, factionalism and the flouting of processes to recruit senior police officers.

This week, eThekwini metro police officers Sergeant Fanifani Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Mhlanga, 40, were gunned down outside Inanda councillor Moses Zulu’s house. They were stationed at the house to protect him and were ambushed by four men while they were seated in their police van outside the councillor’s yard.

Four men have since been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Sources within the metro police said they had complained about their working conditions and said they felt unsafe. They alleged there had been no threat analysis conducted for police protection for several councillors, including Zulu.

Threat analysis is conducted by the SAPS. However, Captain Thulani Zwane could not divulge whether a threat analysis was done on Zulu.

Joe Mabaso, Samwu’s shop steward, said they were concerned about their safety and performing protection duties which were not reflected in their terms of employment.

They added that a threat analysis was not performed before members were assigned to protect councillors.

Mabaso said since 2016, members of the metro police’s VIP unit had been overlooked and were not being deployed to protect councillors.

“We demand answers from the council as to why they allow ordinary metro officers with no proper training to provide protection to councillors? The recent death of our colleagues could have been averted if proper rules were applied. We find members of the VIP unit loitering in the office because they have been stripped of their duties,” he complained.

Kwanele Ncalane, a spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, said the MEC felt the issue had to be dealt with by the eThekwini Municipality.

“The decision to deploy members to guard councillors was taken by eThekwini council. The MEC felt that the matter was within the jurisdiction of eThekwini,” he said.

Sibonelo Mchunu, the deputy head of operations at the metro police, said all metro police officers were fully trained and equipped to provide protection services. He denied that members of the specialised VIP unit were being overlooked. He said ordinary metro police officers were used to fill gaps.

He said as metro police officers were expected to protect all citizens, so there was no need to have protection service duties worded in their contracts.

Mchunu said he was not certain whether the threat analysis was conducted by SAPS for Zulu’s protection.

“We were only requested by Speaker (William Bapela) to provide the service to Zulu. A threat analysis is facilitated by a security management unit which engages SAPS to do an assessment before it is brought to us,” he said.

Mchunu said the metro police were currently providing protection for 60 councillors in eThekwini. Additional reporting by Thandeka Mlangeni

