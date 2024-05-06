Durban — The Active Citizens Movement, a civil society organisation, has launched a guide that provides a comprehensive overview of key considerations for voters to help inform their choices in the coming elections. Among the considerations in the guide is choosing a party or independent that promotes equality and works to remove obstacles based on race, gender and other differences, as well as respects the Constitution and does not undermine it with war talk, intimidation and violence.

The guide was put together by the movement’s members who have been active in campaigns over the years. Yashica Padia, spokesperson for ACM, said they compiled the guide because they are a civil society organisation that is non-party political. “This is purely to say that when you are deciding, look out for these factors because this is what will help contribute to a better country. You need to vote for parties with integrity, that stand up for social cohesion and have all the right ethical considerations.

“In 1994, people knew that a certain party would bring a democratic South Africa. But in this election there are many new parties and independent candidates,” said Padia. Padia said they were trying to get the guide translated into other languages. Lubna Nadvi, a political activist and member of ACM’s executive council, was part of the team – led by Pops Rampersad – that put the guide together.

“We were motivated by the questions that we keep getting asked, who to vote for and how to vote. It was felt it was important to put together a simplified guide regarding the considerations one should have when casting your vote. “You need to have information about the party you feel may best represent your position. Know the track record of the party, how they performed in the past, their policies and manifesto, know where they are getting their funding, know about their social justice positions. And in terms of everyday issues, have these parties delivered on issues like an effective municipality, fixing potholes and sorting water and electricity issues,” said Nadvi. She said the guide also informs people about the three ballot papers this year, which include: the national ballot for the party to represent them in the National Assembly; the new one, which is the regional ballot for candidates contesting that region for election to the National Assembly; and provincial ballots. Also, if you are voting outside the district where you have registered, what the implications of that are. You will get only the national ballot sheet as opposed to all three.