The Gupta wedding extravaganza took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel, a luxury five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Durban - While the Gupta family threw a week-long wedding celebration at a five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi this week, they have not yet settled the bill for the nuptials they hosted in Sun City six years ago. Brothers Atul and Rajesh (Tony) Gupta held a double wedding celebration for their children at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Atul’s son Srikant Singhala got married to Akhya Bansel, and Tony’s daughter Shubhangi Singhala tied the knot with Chetan Jain.

The festivities began on Tuesday and ended yesterday with a reception.

According to media reports, the family was to spend R100 million for the wedding extravaganza.

Zoleka Skweyiya, spokesperson for Sun International, said the family had not settled its account.

“Sun City is still owed money from the Gupta family wedding. We have not written the money off, but reserve all our rights in this regard,” said Skweyiya.

Aarif Nazeem, a duty manager at the Emirates Palace Hotel, confirmed to the Sunday Tribune that the wedding was taking place but referred further questions to the hotel spokesperson.

“Yes, we do have a wedding happening, but I cannot disclose any more information beyond that, I am sorry,” he said by phone.

A spokesperson for the Emirates Palace hotel requested questions in writing and had not responded by the time of going to print yesterday.

The Gupta Leaks exposed how Sun City chief executive Richard Hawkins, pressured the family to settle a R5.4m bill. The family disputed the bill and said the guests did not arrive for the wedding, and thus, they would not pay. The Gupta family had booked the entire Lost City hotel for four nights, as well as rooms at the Sun City Main Hotel and Cascades for more than 400 guests who came from India.

The wedding also saw the Gupta family landing their private jet at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.

It has since been reported that the wedding was allegedly funded using money for a farming project for disadvantaged farmers in the Free State.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) tried prosecuting members of the Gupta family for the project but the case was withdrawn earlier this year. The DA has since written to the new National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, to ask that the case be reopened.

The 2013 wedding was attended by several cabinet members, including former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, and then Free State Premier Ace Magashule, who is currently the secretary-general of the ANC.

Former president Jacob Zuma did not attend the wedding in Abu Dhabi. A relative said he was in Nkandla.

Additional reporting by Sihle Mlambo

