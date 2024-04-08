Health-care workers in the spotlight

Durban — The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the focus of this year’s theme that health is a basic human right. According to WHO, the right to health of millions of people across the world is increasingly under threat.

“Diseases and disasters loom large as causes of death and disability. Conflicts are devastating lives, causing death, pain, hunger and psychological distress. The burning of fossil fuels is simultaneously driving the climate crisis and taking away our right to breathe clean air, with indoor and outdoor air pollution claiming a life every five seconds.” The WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All has found that at least 140 countries recognise health as a human right in their constitutions. Yet countries are not passing and putting into practice laws to ensure their populations are entitled to access health services. This underpins the fact that at least 4.5 billion people – more than half of the world’s population – were not fully covered by essential health services in 2021.

To address these challenges, the theme for World Health Day 2024 is “My health, my right”. “This year’s theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions and freedom from discrimination,” the statement reads. The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA), a union representing healthcare professionals, among others, says health should be prioritised.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial manager of the PSA, Mlungisi Ndlovu, adds: “The theme for this year’s World Health Day, ‘My health, my right’, resonates deeply with our commitment to ensuring that every individual has equitable access to health care as a fundamental human right.” While celebrating the progress made in addressing health challenges, particularly in overcoming the significant obstacles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PSA is aware of the ongoing struggles faced by health-care workers, he says. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to these dedicated professionals who tirelessly serve our communities, often at great personal risk. However, we are deeply troubled by the current sit-in protest at the Department of Health in the Natalia Building, Pietermaritzburg, where over 150 unemployed doctors have been demanding placement for over 48 hours,” he says.