Helping special needs kids

Durban — The Khethiwe Rehabilitation Centre, based in Mariannhill, is a haven of hope for many children living with disabilities. The centre, a non-profit and public benefit organisation, has been offering free therapy to children with neurological and other physical impairments since 2012.

The founder of the centre, Glenys Ross, 60, is this week’s unsung hero. Ross was raised as an only child and attended high school in Dundee and Vryheid before enrolling at Stellenbosch University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy. A wife and a mother, Ross said she was inspired to set up the organisation by her desire to help people. “I am passionate about helping people, children in particular, with neurological impairments. I also believe that people who cannot pay for therapy still deserve excellent care. I love being part of a vibrant team bringing hope,” she said.

Children visit the centre once or twice a month for their sessions. About 40 to 50 children are tended to in-house on a monthly basis, and a further 65 are seen through the centre’s outreach programmes every month. The organisation also plays a role in placing children in special needs schools. The organisation is funded by small grants from establishments such as Ubuntu Community Chest, the Harry Brunskill Trust, individual donors, a local church and another organisation that donates monthly. The funding helps to cover some of the expenses of the centre.

Ross said 90% of their equipment was donated and they help their patients access equipment through governmental channels. The centre recently received surplus equipment from an organisation called Physionet in the United Kingdom, including standing frames, walkers, boots and splints for the little people. Ross said among the challenges encountered within the organisation was the inability to see their patients as often as they should due to financial constraints.

“Therefore, we work hard with families to empower them to help their children in the best way they can at home. A lifestyle-based therapy is promoted and daily activities are done in a way that benefits the child and becomes therapeutic,” she said. “Life is really hard for families out there. It is also hard to have a disability or to be a parent of a child who is disabled. We try to provide a home away from home, a safe place for our kiddies and their families.” She said the organisation’s theme for this year is gratitude.