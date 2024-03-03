Durban — Linda Makhathini, is no ordinary teacher. Makhathini, from KwaMakhutha, in the south-west of Durban, goes beyond the call of duty to help the pupils at his school, Windy Heights Primary. He is this week’s unsung hero.

Makhathini who has been teaching English at the school for the past eight years has also taken on the role of facilitating programmes to help children with reading and writing beyond what is expected of them from the Department of Education. He uses reading materials from the Nali’bali campaign, launched across South Africa in 2012 to encourage a love of reading. The Nali’bali team consists of individuals with expertise in education, programme management, childhood development, fundraising, skills development, finance and monitoring and evaluation. Linda Makhathini going beyond the school curriculum to teach pupils how to read and write and publish their work. | SUPPLIED Makhathini also recently started his own programme to promote poetry and stories written by his pupils. Those who produce their own pieces of writing receive a stipend from Nali’bali, which enables them to buy school uniforms and food.

“They call me the Literacy Advocate, which is a term that I highly agree with because I support reading and writing classes and also seek activities that speak to reading and writing. “School-going children are unable to read and write so I work closely with Nal'ibali because that is the perfect platform to use when you consider promoting reading and writing and language use,” he said. He has also facilitated the creation of library corners at Windy Heights Primary School and worked with award-winning storyteller Gcina Mhlophe to source books for reading. Makhathini also worked on the revival of the school library.

He doubles as an arts and culture enthusiast and promotes its school, and in the area of Malukazi. Forging partnerships with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, he has been working with them for four years, teaching music and different instruments to the children. Makhathini’s passion for music started at a young age, largely inspired by his family who loved music. “Before supper, we always had sessions where gospel hymns were sung before a prayer. My cousins and I would sing for my grandparents. My aunt was also a musician and it brought me plenty of joy to see her going to competitions,” he said.

Through the help of Makhathini, 10 of his pupils were chosen to become extras in a local television series. He funded the trips for shoots. “Except for the donors that I usually find in terms of donating with anything that assists with the programme of reading and storytelling, it is just myself who funds the rest of their needs,” he said. Makhathini said he was inspired to promote reading and writing when he saw a gap in the education system.