Historian reveal two Princes who may succeed the King

DURBAN - WHILE the successor to King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu is being kept a secret among the Amazulu royal family, a historian has touted two princes as the favourites to ascend to the Zulu throne. The king (72) who was buried in a private ceremony known as ukutshalwa in his Kwadlamahlahla Royal Palace in Kwanongoma on Wednesday at midnight left six queens, 11 princesses and more than 26 princes, among whom the next king will rise. The king’s son, Prince Lethukuthula, was murdered in his Johannesburg home in November. But University of Zululand-based historian, Dr Maxwell Shamase said that succession to the throne was not necessarily guaranteed even if Prince Lethukuthula had lived despite him being the eldest son. The royal family has repeatedly told the nation that the successor of the king was not known yet, even by the family. During the funeral service on Thursday, Princess Thembi Ndlovu (nee Zulu) told mourners that “only God knows who will be the next king”.

Shamase said although the successor was kept a secret, there were two princes who stood a chance of be named king.

He said Prince Misuzulu, 47, was one of the strong contenders as his mother, Queen Mantfombi Madlamini, is a princess of the eswatini Kingdom.

Queen Mantfombi is a daughter of King Sobhuza II and sister of King Mswati III.

“Things may have changed because we are a constitutional monarch where everyone is equal. Historically, Queen Mantfombi is a great wife. Her lobola was paid by the Zulu nation, chiefs from various villages contributed towards it.

“Prince Misuzulu, stands a good chance given his education and how he was brought up. He holds a degree in international studies from the USA. In an era where everything revolves around politics and modernisation, he is a perfect candidate. He is of royal blood and understands cultural practices which can strengthen the Zulu nation. His name (Misuzulu) which can be loosely translated as ‘strengthening the Zulus’ also tells the King may have seen something on him.

“Historically, he would have been an automatic successor of the king,” said Shamase.

Another strong contender is Prince Phumuzuzulu, named after his great grandfather King Phumuzuzulu kadinuzulu, son of King Cetshwayo.

He is the first son of King Zwelithini’s second wife, Queen Buhle Kamathe.

“He is the heir of Enyokeni Palace where the king hosted most historic events such as the reed dance and other events of cultural significance.

“His mother, Queen Buhle Kamathe played a pivotal role in reviving the Reed Dance with the King. Their palace is known for hosting the king’s subjects.

“As little information is known about him, perhaps, he was raised to be the King,” Shamase said.

He said traditionally, the successor or the regent of the king would have been named after the ukutshalwa (burial) of the king.

It was still unclear yesterday when the successor would be named, and the royal family has called the debate and speculation over the next Amazulu king immature.

