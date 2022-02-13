How to stay in love forever

Durban - Prayer, patience, respect and faithfulness to each other, together with their commitment to their wedding vows, was what kept an Empangeni couple married for 74 years. Thembinkosi Mahlalela, 101, and his wife Florence Mahlalela, 95, from Ndabayakhe Reserve, have lived a fruitful life with 11 children and many grandchildren. Their commitment to each has been an inspiration to their family, community and church.

The couple met at KwaGingindlovu, a town in Uthungulu District Municipality in 1948. They attended the same Zion Church and became close. Speaking on the couple’s behalf, their grandson Sipho Mahlalela said at the time, a husband would choose a wife from the church and they spent six months apart preparing for their wedding and observing necessary customs, thereafter they would be allowed to marry. His grandparents followed the same process before settling at a farm where his grandfather worked. He said his grandfather has always been a man of integrity and was highly respected when he worked for the Mondi Group in Richards Bay where he retired in 1982. He said as a family they had learned much from his grandparent’s love story over the years.

“What has allowed them to enjoy their lives together was the patience they had for each other and raising their children the right way. They never interfered with their neighbours, but instead, they have always opened their doors to the community. They focused on their family and they have taught us the importance of being faithful to your vows. “My grandfather has been very loving and has taken care of my grandmother and she has done the same,” he said. Mahlalela said their devotion to God played a major role in their successful marriage and the way they have raised their children.

“I have never seen them quarrel but they have always had respect for each other. They love God and their family and the community. Through them I hope we all learn to love our wives and family, don’t drink too much alcohol and be reliable, dependable men but mostly, love God,” he said. Elderly couple Mike and Louise Bercy celebrating their anniversary at Elders Voice residence in Montclair, Durban. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, Mike Bercy, 64 and his wife Louise 65 will be celebrating their first anniversary tomorrow. The couple met at the KZN Elders Voice, an elderly community upliftment initiative and residence in Montclair.

Louise Bercy told the Sunday Tribune that she moved into the residence almost three years ago. She said they were introduced to each other when Mike started living at the residence, and since their first meeting, they have spent their days on the verandah talking for hours. Their friendship grew and they met each other's families. "His sister suggested that we get married because we were both single.The residence then assisted us in planning our Valentine's Day wedding. "What I like about Mike is that he is very gentle and interested in everything about me. He is also very loving and kind," said Bercy.

Mike said it was her character that stole his heart, and how she treated her family. “It’s the very good characteristics that attracted me to her and the way she treats elderly people. She is very kind, never speaks out of turn and she never gets angry. She is long suffering with passion. “She is very useful to me and everyone around here, and the more we get to know each other, the better friends we become. We will be together for as long as we still have time left on this earth, 65 is still young,” he said.