Ulundi - IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has struggled to sleep since the passing of his wife, Princess Irene.

To help him sleep, Buthelezi has used the late evenings to read letters that have been sent to the family since the death of his wife of 67 years.

Speaking to mourners on Wednesday, Buthelezi said although he found it difficult to stand before and address people, he was grateful for the support and love people had shown since Princess Irene’s death on Monday.

Buthelezi said he spent the nights reading letters and messages he had been receiving from people to express their condolences. He appeared to be put on a brave face, as he cheered up mourners with jokes.

"I'm sorry to keep you waiting, I couldn't sleep well in the past few days. I'm using sleeping pills, but still, I cannot sleep through the night, " he said to the mourners who filled the marquee erected at his palace.

"My wife was ill for a very long time. I asked doctors to discharge her from the hospital because we saw there was nothing they could have done to save her life. She suffered seizures and a stroke, she could not talk by the time of her death,” an emotional Buthelezi told mourners at his KwaPhindangene Palace in Ulundi.

Some of the mourners included traditional leaders, politicians, government officials and faith-based organisations.

Buthelezi said Princess Irene had spent a lot of time in her room and had come to accept, though it was difficult, that they could not be together forever.

Princess Irene died at the age of 89, they had been married for 67 years.

"I should be celebrating,” he said. “It is not for everyone to be in a marriage for such a long time and live up to this age. We know God granted us upto 75 years to live, the rest is a bonus. I thank everyone for the support and love,” he said.

Princess Irene will be laid to rest on Friday.

The ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala consoled Buthelezi and said Princess Irene was a pillar of strength to the IFP leader.

"We know most leaders depend on families for the support and we know the Princess was a pillar of strength. We are with the family, and we believe that Prince Buthelezi will continue to play a role in society," he said.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is consoled after losing his wife, Princess Irene. Picture: Siboniso Mngadi





