Durban - Babes Wodumo appeared to publicly end her relationship with longtime partner Mampintsha on Wednesday in an Instagram post with the hashtag “#I’mWalkingAway”.
Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, posted a picture with the slain Karabo Mokoena, who was burnt and killed by her lover Sandile Mantsoe two years ago. She referred to Mokoena, who she is seen with in a picture, as a friend.
“I could have been next. This could have been you, your sister, your daughter, your niece… We are not victims, but survivors,” she wrote on Instagram.
With those words, it appeared she had ended her relationship with Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo. Maphumulo appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he faced assault charges for allegedly beating Simelane.
He was released on R2000 bail and the matter has been adjourned until May 15.
Following his bail release, Maphumulo spoke to the media and painted Simelane as a violent drunk who was out of control.
“Her family knows she is not fine when she is drunk, the people we work with know she is a nightmare when she is drunk, go ask anyone, she even beats the drivers we work with when she is drunk, this is well known. She is violent,” said Mampintsha.Sunday Tribune