Durban - Babes Wodumo appeared to publicly end her relationship with longtime partner Mampintsha on Wednesday in an Instagram post with the hashtag “#I’mWalkingAway”.

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, posted a picture with the slain Karabo Mokoena, who was burnt and killed by her lover Sandile Mantsoe two years ago. She referred to Mokoena, who she is seen with in a picture, as a friend.

“I could have been next. This could have been you, your sister, your daughter, your niece… We are not victims, but survivors,” she wrote on Instagram.