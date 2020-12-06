‘I will fight GBV with last drop of blood’

Durban - The Zulu monarch has pledged to protect women and children against gender-based violence (GBV) with his last drop of blood. The king was addressing women at the Mercy and Peace Foundation for Women and Child abuse held at Elangeni hotel yesterday.

The country is presently marking 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

He said people of different races fought apartheid but under democracy women and girls feared visiting neighbours and relatives. He pleaded with men to stop the scourge and start protecting their families. He said there was always an outcry because heinous crime was on the rise with men neglecting their family duties. His majesty said after listening to the testimonies from the victims his heart sank. He asked what kind of a man kills his wife, cut children into pieces – before taking his own life? He said culprits who commit suicide after killing women and children will never see God and their ancestors. He said Zulus used to have a lot of respect for women.

“Women must be ensured that I will protect them until the last drop of my blood. We need everyone from all race groups to join hands. I feel bad because police are hard at work but criminals are released back to the public to continue with such crimes. GBV did not start today, it comes from a long way. It is the worse form of human abuse. We need to put aside our differences to fight GBV. We also need to move away from tolerating each other to accepting each other as brothers and sisters ,” said the king.

His majesty complained that his hands were tied due to the laws governing the country. He said his Zulu warriors could stop this nonsense if given a chance. The king said previously an ill disciplined man was punished severely to stop misbehaving. He also blamed the killing of farmers in the kingdom.