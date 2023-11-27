‘I won’t quit. I’m here to contribute,’ assaulted teacher

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal education official, who was assaulted by armed robbers at a school in Umlazi, said the incident would not stop him from teaching. Shakeel Isseri, 58, from Newlands West, was assaulted by men who entered Mzwamandla High School in Umlazi and tried to rob him at gunpoint. He was hit with a hard object on his head and received four stitches.

Isseri, a subject advisor at the Department of Education, was monitoring a matric exam at the school on Monday. He said pupils had finished writing life sciences paper 2 when they were consolidating the papers. “I was walking from one exam room to the other when I was confronted in the corridor. They demanded my phone and were going through my pockets.

“When they snatched my phone, I grabbed it and resisted. I started to move away and scream for help. I was first approached by two people and then four others appeared. “They fired two warning shots so that I would adhere to what they were asking. I was adamant I didn't want to give my valuables and then they hit me. I bled profusely. I risked it and had a narrow escape," said Isseri. His attackers ran off.

“At that time I was concerned about the scripts the 88 pupils had just written which were still being bundled. “I was afraid if they got into the exam room they could’ve sabotaged the exam. But they only attacked me. “We have no idea what their motive was. Security is critical to these exams. I did get a sense of the place not being safe, but I had to be vigilant, not only in the room, but outside the class," Isseri said.

He said this incident would not end his career as an educator. “I will continue to work. I knew that the risks were always there. “I believe as communities we need to work together.

“I will continue to work with schools and pupils to advance my subjects which are creative arts. “We act on stage and have different dialogues and scenes. My experience needs to be unpacked in the interest of promoting quality education,” he said. Isseri said what happened was unfortunate but he looked at any situation in a positive way.

"I am thankful to have overcome the crisis and I look at the positives that come out of a crisis and know that we have to be a lot more wary of the factors that impact quality education. "We really need security, stability and discipline. Good morals, values, honesty, truth, must be applied in its appropriate context to any subject that is taught," he said. The experience had enhanced and broadened his understanding of the demands of the profession.

“It’s necessary that every teacher realise that the profession is not just about being a teacher but every other factor that contributes to making up a school. If we address all those factors, then we will find stability in the institution. "It is all a matter of discipline. You can find a school without a fence, without security, if there is discipline you wouldn't have a problem. “Discipline also applies to the community who must be brought on board to help the institution. Communities are there to protect schools,” said Isseri.

He said he always advocated for the integration of learners and for communities to work together. The KZN Education Department said that the armed trespassers had gained access to the school by using an unauthorised entry and hid behind a block of classrooms before attacking Isseri. Education MEC Mbali Frazer said: “I am saddened by this incident and I wish Mr Isseri a speedy recovery.

“The department strives to safeguard its schools against unlawfulness and crime, yet criminals persist to deter our efforts. “The law must take its course and perpetrators must be brought to book,” she said. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Umlazi police were investigating a case of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property following an incident at a school on Mzwamandla Road in Umlazi.

Thirona Moodley of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said they had always raised concerns regarding safety at schools. “Our teachers and pupils have been vulnerable to criminals due to no fences or adequate security at schools. Now a department official monitoring the NSC examinations has been a victim. “When will the department take action and save our schools?