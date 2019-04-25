Durban - The Auto and General insurance company has offered 18 tips about how members of the public can stay safe during heavy rain and floods.

Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday led to death and destruction in the Durban and greater KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. More than 200 houses around Durban were damaged and several collapsed, displacing about 1 000 people. More than 70 people have been killed in the province.

The insurance group said it was urging South Africans to remain vigilant and adopt ‘a proactive mindset to avoid disaster’.

Ricardo Coetzee, the head of Auto & General Insurance said rain had the capability to “rapidly develop into a very serious and life-threatening situation”.

“South Africans are urged to take practical steps to better protect themselves and to have proper emergency plans in place,” he said.

“It’s wise to remember that your life and that of your loved ones is worth more than any house or car, so don’t risk it at any cost”, said Coetzee.

9 members of a Malvern family were killed when their home collapsed. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

He urged the public to ensure their assets in the event of natural disasters. He also called on people to ensure that they regularly ensured their vehicles and homes were in mint condition. He called on insured homeowners to regularly inspect their homes for weak spots and called on gutters to be cleared as they had the gutters had the potential to cause blockages.

Below, Auto and General offers 18 tips for the public to remember in case of any event, heavy rain and floods.

MAINTAIN YOUR ASSETS

General and regular home maintenance, like checking structures around your house for weak spots, clearing debris from gutters, cutting away dead trees and branches and ensuring adequate drainage of water, is essential and will significantly reduce your risk. Reinforcing vital structures if you live in a flood-prone area is also a good idea. Good vehicle maintenance - making sure that your vehicle is in tiptop shape and won’t let you down, even when the proverbial “high water” comes. If you notice that there’s insufficient drainage, or a possible safety hazard due to cracking structures and roads, landslides, rock falls etc., in a public area, alert the authorities immediately. Always keep an eye on the weather forecast, look out for warnings of heavy rains and avoid danger areas – like roads where drainage is poor - wherever possible. Make sure to have all emergency numbers saved on your phone or memorised. Make sure that your whole family is thoroughly briefed on what to do and who to call in the event of an emergency.

A Toti beachhouse was crushed by the storm which has claimed more than 70 people's lives in KZN. Picture: Supplied

HEAVY RAIN

Make sure that your outdoor furniture and accessories are safely stored or firmly secured and that all gates and doors that need to be locked, are locked. Heavy rains are often associated with lightning. The power surge of a lightning strike can easily overload most appliances and devices. It’s best to unplug these before the storm arrives. Where possible, park your car under cover and delay travelling until the storm has subsided. If you are caught in a heavy storm and you feel it’s not safe to drive, look for cover, pull over and/or seek shelter. This could include a covered car park, a petrol station or under a bridge. However, take extreme care when pulling-over, put on your hazard lights, and don’t risk your safety or the safety of others by dashing madly for cover. Stay in your car and only leave the safety of your sheltered spot when the storm has passed. Don’t park under trees as there is a danger of falling branches and debris.

THE uMlazi River, which runs through the Mega Village Informal Settlement in Umlazi, is still full, making it impossible for the residents to return to their homes. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

FLOODS

It is sensible to purchase your own supply of sandbags, especially if you’re in a flood-prone area, like one close to a river or on a hillside. These can be placed against doorways and low-level vents in times of flooding to help minimise the amount of water that enters your home. Move high value items to the highest possible floor or shelf if a flood threatens. Turn off electricity and gas supplies if flooding occurs to limit the risk of electrical shock or a fire. If you see warning signs like water seeping through the door or water eating away at your home’s walls and foundations, it’s best to head for higher ground immediately. Do not wait for it to become a life-threatening crisis. Motorists should not attempt to drive in flood conditions. Remember that just 15cm of moving water can knock you off your feet and water just 60cm deep can sweep a vehicle away. You also run the risk of flooding your vehicle’s air intake, which will stall the engine. Generally, if the water is deeper than the bottom of your doors or the bottom third of your wheels, it is not advisable to drive through it. Flash flooding often occurs when rivers flow over low-lying bridges. Avoid crossing bridges or roads next to rivers during heavy rains. If you do get stuck on a flooded road, it’s best to switch to the lowest possible gear and proceed slowly. If you approach a flooded spot at speed, it is advisable to take your foot off the accelerator and let your speed drop gradually. Never use the brakes suddenly because this may cause the car to skid or aquaplane. If your vehicle gets stuck during flooding, or starts to get washed away, rather abandon the vehicle and climb to higher ground. It is dangerous to try and drive out of the water to safety.

Deadly, unforgiving downpours have claimed several lives in the Durban floods, and the major roads around the city are subject to a traffic nightmare on Tuesday. Severe downpours across KwaZulu-Natal have had tragic consequences overnight. Picture :Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Sunday Tribune