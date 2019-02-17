DURBAN - Captain Erugabathie “Rico” Naidoo had to restrain his delight last week when the presiding judge convicted the two accused in a high-profile murder case he investigated. During sentencing in the same matter on Monday, Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn thanked Naidoo, 52, for the work he had done in the Bianca Parsons murder matter.

“Captain Naidoo created a good impression and he was not swayed under cross-examination. He was a credible and honest witness,” said Judge Steyn when she delivered the judgment.

Parsons, 32, was shot and killed a year ago while seated in her parked car at an Engen garage in Wentworth.

She was shot twice in her back, while her then three-year-old daughter was asleep on the back seat.

Darryl Murrisson, 33, and Christopher Houston, 26, both from Wentworth, were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder respectively. The court found them guilty on all charges.

The testimony of three policemen, CCTV footage and Naidoo’s analysis is what Judge Steyn relied on to hand Murrisson, who was identified as the shooter, a life sentence and an additional 20 years imprisonment for attempted murder and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Houston received a 10-year jail term for being an accessory to murder, which related to him driving Murrisson away from scene after the shooting.

Over the years, Naidoo, a seasoned policeman with 32 years service, solved many complex murder cases, like the matter involving former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana. Ntshongwana was dubbed the “axe murderer” after he hacked four people to death and raped a woman.

In December 2014, after his trial had ran more than three years, Ntshongwana was handed five life sentences for the crimes.

Naidoo's work in the axe murder case earned him the top detective award during the provincial leg of the SAPS’ annual Service Excellence awards ceremony and second place at the national level. But Naidoo said bringing Parsons’ killers to book will always have a special place in his heart.

He suffered a heart attack while testifying in Houston’s bail application in May and needed to have a quadruple bypass thereafter. Despite enduring his own health challenges, this was not enough to get him off the case. He refused to part with Parsons' murder docket.

He cut his recovery in hospital, after his operation, to a week, returned to his Isipingo home and worked to secure the convictions.

“At the time, I felt like the spirit of Bianca (Parsons) was telling me she needed justice to be served. I couldn’t let it go after all the work I had done at that stage and I promised Orson (Parsons, Bianca’s husband) and the family we will bring the perpetrators to book,” he remembers.

Naidoo said there was outside interference in the matter and he sensed that some who showed interest in the matter were doing so for the wrong reasons. From thereon, he was determined to hold on to the case.

He said the most challenging aspect in the Parsons murder case was the analysis of the video footage and getting the witnesses at the garage to testify.

‘The witnesses were afraid they would become easy targets if they testified and refused to attend court. I testified so that the court could understand the video footage,” he explained.

“I noticed that Murrison was barefoot when he shot Bianca but a few minutes earlier he had sandals on. Being barefoot helped Murrison to move quicker after the shooting. The court accepted that sandals were kept in the getaway car driven by Houston. Later, when the car was recovered, the sandals were not found. That’s how Houston was connected to the murder,” explained Naidoo.

Often Naidoo, who has been a detective at the Montclair police station for 20 years, is asked by the SAPS hierarchy to investigate complex matters from other areas and he always obliges.

“I was asked by a senior officer to handle the Parsons matter a day after she was killed. I was not familiar with the Wentworth area but I was determined to crack the case. Like with every case I handle, I give it my best, and when the docket is closed, I'm usually satisfied that the outcome was meant to be. Whenever I think about the Parsons matter, especially my heart attack, I become emotional,” said Naidoo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele called on other police investigators to mirror Captain Rico Naidoo's dedication to the trade. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo / African News Agency

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “In doing detective work you have to be passionate and use and mind. Captain Naidoo upholds is someone like that. We need more detectives who are thorough and passionate about work like him.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE