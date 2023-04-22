Kearsney College’s concert provides musicians with the freedom to perform

TALENTED artists performing in an idyllic setting will be music to the ears of those who attend, that’s what the organisers of Thursday’s Freedom Day Youth Musical at the Fig Tree Farm in Hillcrest have promised. The Kearsney College organised event has 27 acts lined up, comprising mainly music groups from various schools, including their own multi-award winning choir.

Popular local Afro-pop singer Kyle Deutsch is also expected at the concert, which commences at 9.30am and concludes at 5pm. Deutsch will perform his latest single, which is due for release the following day. Kyle Deutsch, a multi-award winning Afro-pop artist, will treat the audience at Kearsney College’s Freedom Day Youth Concert in Hillcrest on Thursday, with the performance of his latest single that is due for release the next day. Picture: Kameel Kalyan Bernard Kruger, Kearsney’s choir master, who has been involved with piecing together the event, said the concert was their contribution to stimulating music awareness and providing an opportunity for the community to get together.

Kearney College’s awarding choir will be in action at the school’s Freedom Day Youth Concert on Thursday. Kruger said the Covid-19 pandemic was a low note, especially for schools promoting the sounds of music. “We felt that Covid-19 dealt such a blow to music ensembles at all the schools, that it was extremely hard to get them going again, and back to what they were doing before the pandemic came upon us. “So we decided to kick-start the process by hosting a music festival and we invited about nine schools last year.”

Kruger said after last year’s “huge success”, they decided to expand on it this year. “Without much advertising, we have 27 acts for Thursday, with rolling performances by schools and regional ensembles. “Some schools are sending orchestras and jazz bands. This year we are very fortunate that all three provincial ensembles will be joining us on the day; The KZN youth choir, KZN youth orchestra and KZN’s youth windband.”

Kruger said it was rare to have all three of them sharing the same stage. He anticipates a big turnout at the same venue as those who attended last year were eager for its return. “This is an outdoor concert at the Frig Tree farm, on Inanda Road. The farm lends itself nicely to the event with its massive amphitheatre, all green grass and rolling hills.

“A big enough stage is being built to house an orchestra and a choir simultaneously.” He said that Deutsch has come on board and will do a performance of his single that is due for release on the following day. “I will be teaching the audience the chorus of the song during the course of the day and by the time Kyle performs, the audience will be able to sing along.”

Kruger was pleased the event would also give their own choir the opportunity to prepare for next years’ World Choir Games in Auckland, during July. “This event falls under our ‘Culture at Kearsney’ banner and is actually a part of our fundraising for Auckland. These and other performances will prepare us for the Choir Games.” Ahead of their travels abroad, Kruger, who has been with the choir for 10 years, spread over two spells at the school, said there was always lots of hype and they seldom returned home empty handed.

“So, we are working on returning with an award from a podium finish. “We have a long history of wins; three-times World Champions and 11 gold medals from the Choir Games. We’ve also won various competitions around the world.” He said their choir had 68 boys, which was more than 10 percent of the school’s roll.

“That is something outstanding.” He compared choral singing to sport. “You play in a team, which is a choir, the coach is the conductor, you play on the field, in our case we perform on stage and the competitions we participate in are like the leagues that teams play in.

“There is a winner and loser, rules and there is physical activity in choral singing. There are lots of breathing exercises and movement involved,” said Kruger. Patrick Lees, Kearsney’s principal, said Thursday’s concert will be a wonderful way to celebrate Freedom Day with children in particular, playing music together, with a diverse range of schools, in celebration of a significant historic event in the country. “We are looking forward to a wonderful day and the trip to Auckland.

“The choir has some new items in their repertoire that are yet to be seen. We are excited about that,” said Lees. Deutsch, an award-winning musician and chiropractor, said his new single, Tell Me Something, was “upbeat, progressive and globally relatable in subject and sound.” “I’m looking forward to Thursday,” said Deutsch.