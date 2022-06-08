KZN boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies after bizarre shadow boxing incident

Durban - A Durban boxer, Simiso Buthelezi, has died of injuries he sustained during a fight on Sunday night. Buthelezi, 24, participated in a Boxing Tournament hosted by Starline Boxing Promotions at Greyville Racecourse, in Durban.

He was fighting Siphesihle Mntungwa for the vacant WBF All Africa Lightweight title. According to the witness who attended the match, Buthelezi was seemingly winning the match when he started to hallucinate before he became unconscious towards the final stages. Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022 He was carried out on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

The match, which was live on television, was attended by legendary boxer Dingaan Thobela and Hlengiwe Mavimbea, MEC for Sport, Recreation and Recreation. In a joint statement with the Buthelezi family, Erick Sithole, CEO for Boxing South Africa, said: “Towards the end of his bout, Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid,”he said. Sithole said Boxing South Africa would conduct an independent medical review of the injury and then make public the results.

“The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledge the warm words of condolence of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. The family and Boxing South Africa will in due course make an announcement on funeral arrangements. Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family wish to request members of the public and the media to give them space while mourning the passing away of this great boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring,” he said. Zanele Mgobhozi-Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotions was inconsolable when contacted and asked to make her statement. Sending her condolences, MEC Mavimbela said: “We are greatly saddened by the news of the passing on of Mr Buthelezi. We were hopeful that he will recover after the incident on Sunday.

