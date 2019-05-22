Durban - Ladysmith Mayor Vincent Madlala has confirmed that his 28-year-old son was among two people killed during a shooting on Tuesday night.

Madlala’s son, Sbonelo Mondli Madlala, was travelling with four friends when they were shot at in Ezakheni, a township in Ladysmith.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed police were investigating a case of murder at the Ezakheni Police Station.

“Charges of murder were opened at Ezakheni police station after two victims aged 28 and 29 were shot by unknown people. They sustained gunshot wounds on the chest and head,” said Zwane.

Police were yet to make an arrest.

In a short statement to Independent Media by phone, the mayor said he was saddened that he had lost his son and revealed the other deceased was Thembakani Malinga, 29, a friend of his son.

“I am saddened to lose my son like this, also because people continue to die like this. We hope these people can be brought to book and that the police can work with the community to find them,” he said.

Siya Maphalala, a spokesperson for the mayor, said unknown gunmen opened fire on Sbonelo and his friends as they were driving in Ezakheni’s E section.

“Mayor Madlala’s son Sbonelo and his friends were attacked yesterday in the afternoon by unknown gunmen who opened fire on a vehicle they were driving at Ezakheni E Section. The mayor’s son and a friend sustained gunshot wounds and did not survive after attempts to save their lives,” said Maphalala.

Maphalala said reports that suggested a mayor’s bodyguard was present at the time of the shooting were incorrect.

“At this stage no municipal employee was involved or sustained injuries in the incident. Details around what transpired were reported to the Ladysmith SAPS by the mayor personally. At this stage the incident is being investigated by the law enforcement agencies. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Madlala and Malinga families for losing their loved ones in the incident,” said Maphalala.

Sunday Tribune