KZN’s gallery of political crosstitutes and other oddballs

Durban — Birds of a feather flock together. Here is a snapshot of some of the characters contesting the May elections. Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is the leader of the pack if looking for controversial politicians from KZN. Always a victim when all he wants is to “serve the people”, Zuma dumped the ANC to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Although he is the face of the MKP, he is off the election list for now. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says the Constitution prohibits anyone who has been handed a jail term of 12 months or more from standing for election. Zuma was given a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission. The MKP says this argument is “flawed” and is appealing the IEC decision.

Visvin Reddy Visvin Reddy Visvin Gopal Reddy is known as the ultimate political crosstitute. A teacher by training, Reddy first entered politics by joining the Minority Front. He then moved to the DA, jumped over to the ANC, then the African Democratic Change (ADeC) party and this year he is an election candidate for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Reddy appeared in court this week for allegedly inciting violence through a video on social media in which he warned there would be anarchy if the MKP and Zuma were not on the ballot.

Siboniso Duma Siboniso Zuma. Siboniso Armstrong Duma is the provincial chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and appears to suffer from foot in mouth disease. Duma has made a name for himself as a blundering “bully” who doesn’t tolerate any badmouthing of the ANC. Recently the ANC had to douse the flames after he snatched the mic away from Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, during an event to commemorate King Dinuzulu. The IFP and the Zulu royal household were insulted. Duma said that Buthelezi was not on the official programme and tended to speak ill of the ANC. Duma previously also spoke out against too many foreigners owning spaza shops in the townships.

Roy Moodley Roy Moodley Roy Chokalingam Moodley is a multi-millionaire businessman who formed the African Movement Congress (AMC) last year. In 2009 he was accused of paying a bribe to sit near Zuma during his presidential inauguration.

The charges were dropped but the allegations around Moodley and his business dealings have only increased. Moodley, a racehorse owner and founder of Royal Security, allegedly paid Zuma a “salary” of R1 million a month when he was still the president. Moodley has been linked to several state capture matters. Sbu Mpisane

S'bu Mpisane. Sibusiso Wiseman Mpisane started out as a metro police officer who went on to owe the SA Revenue Service millions in tax. Mpisane and his former wife, Shauwn Mkhize, built their empire on RDP housing tenders and then branched into other businesses. At one stage they were known for throwing lavish parties at their home in La Lucia where they would be seated on “golden thrones”. The Asset Forfeiture Unit previously seized their assets worth about R150 million, which was later returned. Mpisane and Shauwn now live in different wings of the same house.