South African songstress Lira and her husband and manager Robin Kohl have decided to part ways after 9 years of marriage. Picture: Lira/Instagram

News of multiple award-winning singer Lira’s break up with her husband and manager Robin Kohl, has created a frenzy on social media. Fans posted messages of support to the Daveyton born singer. This comes after, the Ixesha hitmaker stated that she and Kohl have decided to go their separate ways. The news came as a shock, as there was no indication that the pair was in a strained relationship.She would often celebrate their love on social media.

But on Friday Lira announced via her Instagram page that after nine years of marriage they were separating.

"Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage. We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain, whatever the outcome of our time apart," read the Instagram post.

One of her fans,Apøstle SK Blose-GodlyMan commented on Facebook, “Life is full of surprises, However what we go through in life builds the person we becoming.It is well. All this doesn't change the love a d support we have for both of you.”

Another fan, Tshegofatso Chiloane said, “I'm so heartbroken however I know how it feels, that was one of the painful journeys I had to go through myself and yes sometimes it for the best to walk away. I still love and respect you I hope you and Robin find peace, joy and fulfillment in your individual lives.”

While Gugulethu Zungu posted, “Love and strength to you both. Can't say it's the best news but then if you guys have reached this decision, we as your fans can only support you.”

The singer is currently in Europe and recently performed at Konzerthaus in Berlin.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE