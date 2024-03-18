Logistics business park to create jobs

Durban — Stakeholders of the Giba Business Estate, a logistics park situated near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza and adjacent to the Westmead Industrial Estate, have confirmed that the project is under way. Shaaz Moosa, from Sultex Holdings PTY (Ltd), the company responsible for the development said the project had started in 2018.

“We earmarked this as a development in KZN because land in the area is scarce, so we decided to develop this as it has good inroads to the N3 and it’s close to the ports,” he said. Moosa assured investors that work on the infrastructure had begun and development was under way. CEO of Re-Invent Property Developers Pregan Naicker said the industrial estate would target businesses in logistics.

“We are the first business estate that has its own sewage packaging plant, so it emphasises on us being environmentally friendly. It will also have street lighting – a plus which will help since we will be near an informal settlement. It also presents for expansion towards the south-east of the site as there’s land available.” “This is a catalytic project. What it means is that from the completion of Giba, everything, from facilitation to approvals to licensing to business operations, will join as one,” Naicker said. “This development is meant to be inclusive by working with the Department of Human Settlements and the eThekwini Municipality to formalise housing opportunities for the adjacent informal settlement, and that will create a sense of pride and a sense of place.

“It will also allow us to formalise issues like crèches, schools and clinics needed to service the community,” Naicker said. He added that they anticipated that the project would be ready for handover by December. eThekwini Municipality Head of Catalytic Projects George Mohlakoana said developments like these formed part of the City’s masterplan.

Mohlakoana said some of the deliverables of the project involved municipal infrastructure such as roads, water services, electricity services and buildings, and so it was essential to work together. “This project is being implemented over various phases and in the current phase – phase 1 – we’re looking at around 3 000 jobs created. These jobs include construction, and other permanent jobs will be created. This forms part of the bigger plan to be executed between the government and the private sector,” he said. Mohlakoana said this phase was expected to be completed within the next two years.

Industrial Property Practitioner from Broll Property Group Heather Coetzee said this was an exciting project. “Our port is growing. The need for cargo to come in, to do stuff within the province and then be distributed is essential. “The costs related to transporting containers to Johannesburg and Cape Town, then being emptied out, sorted and then distributed is very expensive. Logistically, having a place like this in Durban will aid with saving time and costs.”