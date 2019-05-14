Durban - Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo is expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Wednesday on assault charges for allegedly beating his partner Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane.

Some media reports have suggested that Babes Wodumo is set to withdraw the assault charges she opened against Mampintsha when he allegedly beat her in the bedroom of his Westville home two months ago.

The incident was captured on Babes Wodumo’s Instagram and led to the arrest of Mampintsha, who admitted to beating her, but blamed her for provoking him.

Mampintsha’s lawyer, Pat Magwaza, told Isolezwe he would not comment on the withdrawal of charges.

“I will not comment, but I can say that the case goes back to court on May 15, all will be revealed there,” he said.

Recently, Babes Wodumo has left the watching public furious after she featured on a Mampintsha record which makes light of her own alleged abuse. She is featured and sings in the song Khon’iyingane Layindlini, which references the video assault incident.

However, Lindo ‘Dogg DBN’ Buthelezi, Mampintsha’s manager, confirmed his client had withdrawn assault charges against Babes Wodumo.

“Everything is good between the two of them, they get along,” he said. “Regarding whether if Babes has withdrawn the case against Mampintsha, unfortunately I do not know about that,” said the manager.

Attempts to get comment from Babes Wodumo’s manager, Nondumiso Simelane, were not successful.

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo's father says her daughter will 'never go back to that man'.

“Over my dead body! My daughter will never go back to that man,” Welcome Simelane told the Daily Sun.

“Just because they recorded a video together doesn’t mean they are romantically involved. They’re working together. Their relationship is that of colleagues, not lovers,” he said.

