Durban - The 60 Minutes Fight Against Drugs and Alcohol Abuse is ready for its 8th annual Join Hands with Cedar Recovery Centre tour. The 60 Minutes Fight Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse is an annual school tour that sees the 60 Minutes team join hands with The Cedars Recovery Centre to tour schools from the South to the North of KZN to educate pupils about dangers and dire consequences of substance abuse and addiction.

Sindi Hlatshwayo Director of 60 Minutes Fight Against Drugs and Alcohol Abuse NPC said, the primary aim of the project is to curb the social evil that is drug and alcohol addiction from destroying the lives of our young and most precious members of society.

“The tour kicks off with a final rehearsal which will be open to the public on Thursday 25 July at Umkomaas Primary School Hall from 6-7 pm. It will then commence touring two schools a day from 29 July until 31 July,” Hlatshwayo said.

“We believe that through education we can help them to see beyond peer pressure and other weaknesses that lead to substance abuse,” she said.

“Substance abuse is the most common social impact that has the absolute power to derail the future of a person, particularly the youth,” she said.

“Looking into our streets you cannot drive a km without spotting a whoonga addict. Statistics show that most criminal activities take place while the perpetrator is high or to satisfy their addiction,” Hlatshwayo said.

“Our end goal is to see a drug-free country where the youth are free of addiction and can focus more on education and being active and useful members of society in the future,” she added.

