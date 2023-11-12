Durban — The student leadership at the Mangosuthu University of Technology have welcomed interventions to relieve students of their debt. The EFF-led Student Representative Council (SRC) shared its sentiments at the launch of the merSETA Skills Development Fund at the Mangosuthu University of Technology’s Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Hall in uMlazi on Friday.

An amount of R74 million has been set aside to assist more than 4 000 students in the province to have their debt cleared. Through the partnerships between the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) and the Moses Kotane Institute (MKI), R74m has been set aside to assist over 4 000 students in the province to have their debt cleared. A further R126m was secured by the MKI to accelerate the acquisition of knowledge. The funds are aimed at assisting students from disadvantaged backgrounds and are not covered by the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

KwaZulu-Natal universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges are expected to benefit from the initiative. KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma speaking at the launch of debt relief for students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology. Photograph: Zama Ngcoya SRC treasurer-general Simphiwe Khumalo said they welcomed the project. “It’s a nice and commendable project that we wish would still continue even in the many years to come because we always have students that approach us and complain about having financial debts.

“Many of these institutions do not issue one’s certificate if they have not finished paying their fees, so getting funds like this will make a major difference. The finance department must include us as the SRC and deliberate about who is eligible to get the funding, using particular criteria,” Khumalo said. Provincial Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, who delivered a keynote speech, said access to a quality education was important. “It can be agreed that at this point in time there are different institutions that have been identified and targeted for a different purpose. We have a duty as the current generation of leaders to open the doors of learning for these students,” said Duma.

He said that while the ANC had done plenty of work in relation to making education accessible, not everyone had access to it. Acting chief operations officer of merSETA, Naphtaly Mokgotsane, said they had partnered with provincial government departments to support initiatives that addressed unemployment and reduced unemployment rates. He added that they were proud to be a part of this initiative and were confident that the investment would drive inclusive development, job creation, enterprise relations and sustainable livelihoods.