Mavundla repeats his call for Zulu state

LUNGANI ZUNGU Durban — Despite the backlash and criticism, Philani “PG” Mavundla is not backing down on his call for an independent Zulu Kingdom.

The president of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and current Greytown mayor, repeated his call for an independent Zulu state that would be free from the grip of the “corrupt” ANC-led government on Thursday. “Even if my calls for an independent KwaZulu state make enemies for me. I don't care,” said Mavundla. Zulus, he said, have been pushed down the pecking order of living standards by the ANC government.

“Things got worse when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over,” he said. He was speaking at an event hosted by the Xubera Institute For Research and Development in Umhlanga. With less than a month before the election, Mavundla said he would ramp up his campaign: Vote for Abantu Batho Congress to bring back the land of the Zulus.

“My aim is to unite the Zulu nation under one umbrella. And this is not tribalism, but we just love space as Zulus. The time has come for Zulus to be independent and self-sustaining and be free from the corrupt ANC government.” It remains to be seen whether Mavundla's dramatic calls for an independent Zulu state would woo voters to his ABC – a party that he formed in 2020 after dumping the National Freedom Party (NFP). Mavundla, who is the former ANC mayor in Greytown, said Zulus were denied equal opportunities by the government.

The businessman-turned-politician is a known loyal backer of former president Jacob Zuma, now the de facto leader of Umkhonto weSizwe Party. Mavundla is also a special adviser to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Citing the rampant corruption and grinding poverty in the country, he said South Africa was teetering on the brink of disaster.

“Nothing is working in the country. Everything is collapsing and for the Zulu nation to thrive, we need an independent Zulu state.” He said the ABC would not go into a coalition agreement with the ANC should the ruling party fail to get an outright majority nationally or in KwaZulu-Natal. Mavundla's stance drew immediate sharp criticism from Zulu cultural expert Professor Musa Xulu.

“KZN is inside the borders of the country, making it a collective property of all South Africans. The country belongs to every single one of us regardless of race,” said Xulu. ABC deputy president Makhosi Khoza launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was the most corrupt president the country has had since the first democratic elections in 1994. “The president is protected even if billions are found in his mattress,” said Khoza.