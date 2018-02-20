DURBAN - eThekwini's police head Steve Middleton has confirmed police are investigating an incident whereby a Durban woman was allegedly assaulted by metro police officers for being talkative.

A group of police officers allegedly had an argument with Luyanda Pamella's mother and later with her when she tried to intervene on the ordeal.

Taking to Facebook to air her ordeal allegedly at the hands of the eThekwini Metro Police, Pamella showed pictures of her bruised body. The incident is understood to have happened over the weekend at Durban's South Beach.

Pamella claims she was pushed to the ground and beaten before the policemen shoved her into the back of a police van.

“I told the other cops I'm not getting into the van without a reason as to why I’m being arrested. mengithi ngiyabuka (as I looked back) more back up came they started pulling me, pushed me against moms car and I got the bruises and another cop had his hand on my neck from the back so I was facing the ground amanye abenginyathela (other police stamped on me) I then had to just let them do whatever they wanted. They handcuffed me and put me into the van, (we) got to the Point SAPS and those metro police gave us a ticket,” she wrote on Facebook.

Pamella said opened a case with the South African Police Service against the metro police. She said she had consulted a medical doctor.

The young woman received support on social media.

Middleton said the matter was under investigation “We are investigating the issue, I got an email with regards to all the names that were in the vicinity or at the scene of the allegation. We are well into determining exactly what happened,” said Middleton.