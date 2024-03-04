MK set for manifesto launch in Joburg

Durban — The Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party is preparing to launch its election manifesto in Johannesburg to prove its strength outside KwaZulu-Natal, said its spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Ndhela said his party (famously endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma) had grown tremendously ahead of the May 29 elections. The launch date and venue would be announced at a later stage.

“The manifesto launch will be in Johannesburg as we are not mediocre by following others to Mabhida,” said Ndhlela. The Moses Mabhida Stadium became the hype of manifesto launch activities when the EFF filled it almost to capacity on February 16. Then on February 25, it overflowed when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his party’s election promises. “We need to take the spear to Joburg because there is this perception that we are a KZN party.

“We are taking it there, because Joburg is central to all other provinces,” said Ndhlela. MK activist Phumlani Mfeka said the idea of holding the launch in Johannesburg was influenced by enthusiastic supporters. “When ubaba (Zuma) last visited Soweto, locals called for the launch to be at the FNB by shouting ‘FNB, FNB, FNB’.

Whether or not that will happen will depend on the leadership, which will meet on Sunday (today),” said Mfeka. The MK was campaigning under pressure as the ANC had approached the Electoral Court to overturn the registration of the new party, with the IEC using the name and logo of its now disbanded military wing. Ndhlela said legal costs would not affect his party financially because it was cared for by supporters and “Good Samaritan lawyers”.

“People are not invited, they just come and lawyers are just coming to us,” he said. “We are not worried about the court case because the ANC disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe, and their Umkhonto we Sizwe was the military wing of the ANC. We are not a military wing of the ANC and theirs is uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association, which we are not,” said Ndhlela. The party was scheduled to campaign in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Sunday, but the event was postponed due to Zuma's unavailability owing to other engagements.

Ndhlela said the Phoenix engagement was important to bring reconciliation following the July 2021 massacre linked to looting of businesses following Zuma’s imprisonment for defying the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, some former DA activists in Pietermaritzburg, including former DA caucus leader in the Msunduzi Municipality Sibongiseni Majola, have also joined the MK party. “I was an ordinary member of the DA since 1997, and then in 2000, I was employed as regional co-ordinator in the Midlands. In 2002, I was appointed as a councillor at the Umgungundlovu District and in 2009, I was appointed as the caucus leader.

“In 2015, I was deployed to be the caucus leader in Msunduzi, the position which I held until I left. I am now appointed to the party liaison committee in the IEC,” he said. Political and legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala said filling up a stadium might not mean that the party would get many votes. “Not all the people who go to the stadium would vote for the party,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said even if the court were to rule in favour of the ANC with regard to the use of the name and logo, the MK leaders might still be able to rectify that by making minor changes and re-registering the party with the IEC. “You can change it to Umkhonto Wentu or Umkhonto Omusha, and the minute you have done that. you have complied. “People did not join the party because of the brand name. The important brand is Zuma, and not anybody else. They are following the man,” said Zikalala.

However, he said the MK might be running out of time to register a new name and logo since the election date had already been announced and the IEC had issued the time table. He said it was possible that certain lawyers might have come forward to help the MK party to fight its legal battles with a promise to settle legal fees later. Zikalala also said MK party had a wide appeal.

“Anyone who is disgruntled with their party would jump ship. This is hitting the ANC, DA, EFF and other parties. “Opportunists might be realising the possibility of securing leadership positions in the MK because there are a small number of influential leaders such as Zuma. “Even becoming an NEC member would be much easier compared to other political parties,” said Zikalala.