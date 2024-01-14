Mom, sons of murdered woman fear future

Durban — The mother of a woman who was stabbed 25 times allegedly by her ex-boyfriend against whom she had a protection order has told of the pain her daughter’s youngest son is dealing with after the murder. Mlamuli Micheal Qaba, who was arrested nearly three weeks after allegedly killing Zama Girlie Mthembu and fleeing KwaZulu-Natal, is expected to apply for bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mthembu’s mother, Lindiwe Mbhele, said when news of Qaba’s arrest reached the family, her daughter’s youngest son, who turns 10 this year, wanted to be in court for the accused’s first appearance on Monday. “He said to me ‘gogo, I just want to see him and look him in the eye’. I had to explain to him that children are not allowed at court,” she said. Qaba was arrested in the Eastern Cape by Greenwood Park Police at the house of a traditional healer.

He is alleged to have killed Mthembu in Kenville on the Day of Reconciliation and fleeing to another province. It is alleged that Qaba went to where Mthembu was renting in Kenville and confronted her about the protection order she had obtained against him and the two began arguing and he left. It’s alleged that he returned a short while later and found Mthembu at her friend’s home next door to the room she was renting. Mthembu was stabbed about 25 times on her upper body.

A witness went to get help. The accused was arrested after investigations by the Greenwood Park SAPS. It’s alleged that the murder weapon was recovered when he was arrested. Mbhele said her young grandchild had been left “empty” and she had been left without a breadwinner. “I’m going to have to make means to take him along with his brother, who is to start Grade 12 when schools open, to counselling. They have been traumatised. The young one is here physically but he is not present, he doesn’t even hear you calling his name and he is right in front of you.”