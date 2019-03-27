Sushie Govender, 50, is missing.

Durban - The family of the missing St Augustine’s nurse said they were living in a nightmare after the woman disappeared a week ago.



Durban nurse Sushie Govender, 50, went missing last Wednesday when she was last seen at the Reunion Beach near Isipingo. She worked at the private hospital's intensive care unit.





Govender’s brother, Megan Palthas , said the past week has been a horrible dream for the Chatsworth family.





“None of us have closure,” said the brother.





“We don’t have her, we are Hindu and if the worst has happened we need her for prayers so that she can find peace,” he said.





Govender was missing last Wednesday. She had been to the beach on her day off and has not been seen since.





“Whenever the family goes to the beach to pray for Sushie and we see officers, we ask them if there are any new developments but there never are,” said Palthas.





Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the search for the woman was continuing. He said the police’s search and rescue unit had been to the beach each day to search for the mother of two.





Govender’s husband, Rogers, told the Sunday Tribune at the weekend that he believed his wife may have drowned.





“The police have been in contact with us every day and are still searching for her,” said Govender at the time. The woman's two sons, Diveshan , 27, and Nivashan , 18, said it was not clear what happened.





** Anyone who can help with information is urged to call Rogers at 0832351861 or Diveshan at 0662239311, Nathan at 0823205815 or Megan Palthas at 0836525874



