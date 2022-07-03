Owner of the Hollywoodbets Durban July winning horse will share the R5 million prize money with jockey and the trainer

Durban - Sparkling Water, the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July champion horse, secured a R5 million prize purse and with an enthusiastic 35 000-strong crowd to guide him down the home straight, jockey S’manga Khumalo wrapped up a second Durban July title. The Mike de Kock-trained filly showed power and speed down the final straight to win the 2 200m showdown in fine style in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo and his horse Sparkling Water winner of the Durban Hollywood July. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya African News Agency (ANA) It was a second Durban July title for Khumalo, who won back in 2013 aboard Heavy Metal, while De Kock saddled his fifth winner in this prestigious race. Owner Mary Slack, a Johannesburg-based horse breeder, applauded Khumalo and De Kock for a job well done. “It’s amazing, I cannot believe she has done so well. S’manga rode so well, and the trainer did a fantastic job. She has won a few, but not as big as this one,” she said.

While she had won other races, this was her first major race, Slack confirmed. Jockey S’manga Khumalo and his horse Sparkling Water winner of the Durban Hollywood July. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya African News Agency (ANA) She said she bred Sparkling Water on her farm and she had put in a lot of effort to secure the historic win. Slack is also known as a philanthropist, having helped many NGOs provide funding. She confirmed to the Sunday Tribune that she contributed R1 billion towards solidarity for the Covid-19 relief.

She said her passion for equestrian sports developed when she was seven years old and she enjoyed riding. Asked what she is going to do with the money, she responded: “We put a lot of effort into getting this. Everybody has a share, the jockey and the trainer. So this year is a fantastic feeling.”

Handing over the trophy and cheque, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala congratulated Khumalo and Slack for their achievement. Zikalala said as a government they were also happy about the turnout and successful race coming back after two years due to Covid-19. “We have once again shown the world what KZN is capable of. It is exciting to see people coming out to enjoy it after a two-year break. This represents the whole country as the biggest race on the continent,” he said. SUNDAY TRIBUNE