DURBAN - Early morning joggers on the uMhlanga promenade were taken by surprise on Saturday morning when a car plunged down a walkway near the lighthouse, and hit onto a balustrade.

Those visiting the promenade stopped to take pictures and looked on in disbelief, as they tried to speculate how the accident might have happened.

The owner of the vehicle, who was on the scene, told the Sunday Tribune that his niece had been driving the white Ford Figo.

“My niece was in the car with two others. Fortunately, none of them were hurt. I think she thought the walkway was part of the road,” said the man who laughed, as he responded.

He insisted that his name not be published.

A policeman on the scene said a similar incident occurred last week along the walkway, when a truck crashed and hit into the outer wall of the Oyster Box Hotel, allegedly after it's brakes failed.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were aware of the accident.

“Police attended to the scene but no case was desired to be opened,” said Zwane.

Meanwhile, on social media, those who saw pictures of the accident shared their quirky comments.

“From lighthouse to fright house,” commented one person.

“Wonder if the driver had some Durban Poison?” asked another.

Another Facebook user Mohamed Riaz Fakie commented: “I think the driver wanted a better view.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE

