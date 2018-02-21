DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that one person has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping which took place at Tsogo Sun’s Elangeni Hotel, on Durban's North Beach.

It is alleged that a Johannesburg mother was praying in her room while her child played in the foyer of the hotel’s 11th floor.

“One of the children informed her that her child was not with them. She kept calling his name and heard him crying next door, she knocked on the door but the suspect refused to open the door,” said police spokeswoman, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Mbhele said the security guards were informed and the suspect opened the door.

She said the child was found crying and the suspect was arrested for kidnapping.

Priya Naidoo, a spokeswoman for Tsogo Sun confirmed that a charge of kidnapping was laid by a guest staying at the hotel.

“It was after a child apparently wandered off into another guest’s room. Hotel staff intervened and supported the family and the incident was swiftly resolved. The SA Police are currently investigating. We would like to emphasise that the safety of our guests is of paramount importance,” said Naidoo.

The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

