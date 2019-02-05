MANGOSUTHU University of Technology students run from tear gas fired by police after students met to listen to issues that were going to be addressed by the institution’s management. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - A Durban University of Technology student who was involved in protest action on Tuesday succumbed to injuries and passed away in hospital. The university had been closed ahead of protest action by students since Monday.

Alan Khan, a spokesperson for the Durban University of Technology confirmed the death of the student but said the student's identity could not be revealed.

The Mercury reported that the student had been shot dead following a protest outside the Durban campus on Tuesday. The student is believed to be a third year business administration student at the institution's Steve Biko campus.

Hundreds of students have been protesting across university campuses, including at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Durban University of Technology since the start of the week.

Among their complaints include financial exclusion student accommodation and a slow registration process.

UKZN, DUT and the Mangosuthu University of Technology have cancelled classes in the interim of the protests, some of which have been met by tear gas from police.

Khan said: "DUT has received sad news that one of the students who was involved in protest action earlier this afternoon, outside DUT’s Steve Biko Campus, has sadly passed away."

"The student passed on while receiving medical attention at the City Hospital in Durban. The cause of death and details of the incident are not yet clear as the matter is still subject to a preliminary investigation by Police officials," he said.

"The University is saddened by this unfortunate incident, and due to the sensitivity of this incident the university cannot divulge further details at this stage. DUT sends its deepest sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. As a result of this tragic incident and many other violent altercations, the University Management has decided to close the University until further notice," he added.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE