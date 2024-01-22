Pupil with heart condition triumphs

Durban — It was a moment of joy and relief for Fezokuhle Mkhonza, from Dingukwazi High School on the rural outskirts in Pongola, who got recognition on Friday at a ceremony for outstanding matric pupils. Mkhonza, who bagged eight distinctions, said that he was excited about the outcome of his matric exams when he eventually got to write.

“I am extremely happy about my performance. Words cannot suffice to describe how I feel,” he said. Mkhonza, 21, has experienced several health challenges which delayed him in completing his matric. He suffers from a chronic heart condition and said he had undertaken to write his matric numerous times before but was unable to.

“I have a heart problem and when I was in Grade 12 for the first time, I had to drop out. I tried again in 2022 but there were financial difficulties and then I decided to go back despite my situation. I worked hard and performed exceptionally well, he said. Mkhonza said his secret to success was hard work, constant revision and never giving up. “I made sure to spend as much time as possible on my books and to consult with my educators on whatever else that I struggled with,” he said. Mkhonza advised the Class of 2024 to use their time wisely.