BURMAN Bush nature reserve in Morningside, which runs 8km north of the CBD. Comprising 50 hectares, it constitutes a small, circular enclave of coastal forest which forms part of the Durban municipal open space system. It is the northern remnant of a forest that once covered much of the Berea ridge. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - THE installation of a R12million security fence around Burman Bush Nature Reserve in Durban suburb Morningside began this week. The move was part of safety measures the city promised to put in place after musician Simon Milliken was killed in August.

The reserve has been a hot spot for criminals, with at least four people killed there in recent years, according to the city, and others robbed while visiting the area.

Milliken, 60, worked for the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. After his death, it was found that the reserve was unstaffed, access was uncontrolled and the fence was easy to get through.

eThekwini Municipality announced it would replace the old fence, use more game rangers and implement tighter security controls.

Thembinkonsi Ngcobo, head of the city’s Parks and Recreation Unit, said the cost of the new fence might seem high, but it was worth it. He said it was safe given its “high quality”.

“The city has spent R12m putting the fence around the 50hectare reserve. We had some delays because, initially, when we did an assessment, we were given a quote of R5m, but we later realised it would not cover the entire reserve,” he said.

Visiting times have also been reduced to 12 hours as the reserve now operates from 6am to 6pm. It was previously open 24-hours.

“Our safety measures have brought some relief because no crime has been reported to us since they were implemented,” Ngcobo said.

Regarding the use of more rangers, Ngcobo said the city was conducting a study of all its nature reserves to establish how many people were needed.

The city would add more rangers to all the reserves to ensure the safety of the patrons, he said.

Martin Meyer, former Morningside ward councillor, said he was excited that action had been taken to address the issue of safety at the Burman Bush Nature Reserve.

Meyer said six contractors would share the R12m contract and more than 20 people who were employed were youths who lived in the area.

“It will help not just the reserve but also the people nearby who were living in fear. We are pleased that this safety initiative has created employment for the youth, some of whom are employed as security guards and some among the six contractors erecting the fence. The safety of the area is very important as it attracts a lot of visitors and contributes to the economy of the city,” said Meyer.

Meanwhile, it was reported this week that a R70000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Milliken’s murder had been posted. Milliken’s brother Jonathan told sister newspaper the Daily News he was sad the killer had not been arrested.

People with information can contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or investigating officer Sergeant Mthethwa on 0710590669.

