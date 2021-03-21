R140 000 lifeline for dad battling cancer

DURBAN - A SELF-EMPLOYED Hilton father of three, battling stage 4 cancer, was thrown a lifeline of over R100 000 for his mounting medical bills. Mornay Le Roux was diagnosed with cancer of the liver in August 2019. After months of surgeries, aggressive radiation and chemotheraphy treatments, Le Roux went into remission. However, his joy after receiving the all-clear were short lived and two months later, tests revealed that the cancer had returned with a vengeance and spread to his lymph nodes, liver, and began attacking his immune system. Le Roux, a self-employed labour law consultant, has faced financial strain since his diagnosis. Chemotheraphy also lowered his immune system, increasing his susceptibility to Covid-19 – making working increasingly difficult.

With the support of 131 donors from his community of Hilton, Pietermaritzburg and around the globe, over R140 000 has been raised towards the target of R400 000 to aid with his rising medical bill.

“It has been a fight for my survival. I’m hopeful but also realistic. I think about the eventuality as I know a stage four diagnosis is difficult to defeat.

“I wonder if I will be here in six months or a year but these reflections are luxuries. I try not to dwell on the negatives or sweat the small things anymore. Now I live for every moment and I am fighting for the chance to have more,” said Le Roux.

The 49-year-old said he wasn’t as worried about himself but for his daughters Demi, 26, Jenna, 20, and 5-year-old Ella.

“I would love to be there for all of life’s milestones like any good parent; I want to walk my daughters down the aisle and be there for them but they are the ones who have been there for me.

“Them along with my parents and support network of family and friends are why the train remains on the tracks. My oncologist Pelham Piek and specialist surgeon Henry van Niekerk are giving me a fighting chance,” he said.

In November Le Roux underwent another liver operation to remove a sizeable tumour. While hospitalised, he picked up a superbug that attacked his lungs. He was rehospitalised for seven weeks between January and February, where he had one fifth of his lung removed.

But in January, after his most recent hospitalisation, he allowed his close friend Kelly Stegen to set up a BackaBuddy campaign.

Stegen said she saw how Le Roux was battling and wanted to help.

“On multiple occasions he attempted to work but it was always difficult. Mornay is humble, kind, and was reluctant to appeal for any sort of donation, but at this point, it is all we had left.

“We wanted to alleviate the financial stresses he faces so he can focus fully on healing and his next few months of aggressive chemotherapy. We want and need him to be around for his family for many more years. We need him to focus on his recovery and not his finances,” said Stegen.

Le Roux said he knew that he was privileged for the support and treatment he received.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE