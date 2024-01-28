Royal household encouraged by Ramaphosa’s move to appeal ruling

Durban — As KwaZulu-Natal commemorated the 145th anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana on Saturday, the Zulu royal household took heart from the efforts made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini remains on the throne of the Zulu nation. This comes after the president this week obtained leave to appeal the decision against an order by the high court that the king was not the rightful heir.

According to the Zulu royal household, the Battle of Isandlwana served as a crucial lesson for future generations, a testament to the importance of vigilance, unity, and the defence of the Zulu nation’s cultural heritage. It also serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our forebears. The commemoration was attended by government figures, members of the royal family, amabutho and hundreds of others.

The king also introduced Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the new traditional prime minister and Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza as the deputy. Meanwhile, the developments in court this week meant that the case will now be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, in Bloemfontein, in May. Zulu royal house spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu said King Misuzulu had noted with appreciation the efforts from the president’s office.

“His Majesty commends the unwavering commitment and dedication displayed by President Ramaphosa in pursuit of justice and the rule of law. Also commendable is the diligence and legal prowess that His Excellency demonstrated in securing this significant milestone in the pursuit of a fair and just legal process,” said Zulu. He added that the development augured well with the resilience and robustness of the country's legal system and reflected the unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that every citizen is afforded a fair and impartial hearing. “His Majesty extends his best wishes to President Ramaphosa, the legal teams, and all those involved in the pursuit of justice.

“May this leave to appeal mark the beginning of a thorough and transparent legal process that upholds the principles of democracy and justice, said Prince Africa. He stressed that the crown and the Zulu nation were wholeheartedly behind this process and would remain steadfast in prayer that the Supreme Court of Appeal would adjudicate the matter with the utmost diligence, ensuring a fair and impartial examination. Cultural expert, Professor Musa Xulu said the court decision indicated that the case will likely end in the Constitutional Court as it appeared to be evenly balanced with the losing side likely to contest the Bloemfontein ruling.

“It is the one matter that will end in the Constitutional Court because one of the issues here is about process and whether this was properly followed,” said the expert. He also noted that while King Misuzulu was not as strong and commanding as his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, political parties still understood the importance of paying homage to him. Xulu also expressed concern that with the current squabble over the crown, the Zulu royal household was already divided and how when the matter was concluded, the elders would need to lead the process of reconciling the sides that are currently at loggerheads.