SA lensman will be teaching the world

Durban — South African photographer Thapelo Motsumi is excited to share his skills and knowledge on an international platform in the US this month.

Motsumi, 33, from the North West, was one of eight creatives from South Africa who were identified by the Wembley to Soweto Foundation during the 2010 Fifa World Cup to harness their camera-usage skills, and he has been flourishing since. Now Motsumi, along with a diverse group of former participants in the programme, will be training four new students in the art of photojournalism in Los Angeles.