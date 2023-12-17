SA lensman will be teaching the world

Durban — South African photographer Thapelo Motsumi is excited to share his skills and knowledge on an international platform in the US this month.
Motsumi, 33, from the North West, was one of eight creatives from South Africa who were identified by the Wembley to Soweto Foundation during the 2010 Fifa World Cup to harness their camera-usage skills, and he has been flourishing since. Now Motsumi, along with a diverse group of former participants in the programme, will be training four new students in the art of photojournalism in Los Angeles.
The foundation is the brainchild of UK-based award-winning actor and producer David Westhead, created to train photojournalists from disadvantaged backgrounds against the backdrop of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
This week, Westhead began filming a documentary in Los Angeles to coincide with the start of the US training. The documentary, titled Shooting Stars: Football, Photos and Favelas, will feature Motsumi. It will follow the trainers as they work with youngsters from Gangland LA.
Motsumi said he was excited about the project.
“I’ll be sharing composition skills and other photography aspects that I’ve learnt through 13 years in the industry. I’ve also done advertising photography and different campaigns and have really grown from that,” he said.
Sunday Tribune