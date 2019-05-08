DURBAN - Having lived through the apartheid era, Nundlal Mohan of Queensburgh, Durban said he “greatly appreciated” living in a democratic South Africa for the past 25 years.



Mohan voted at the Queensburgh Civic Hall on Wednesday. With weather conditions ideal, sunny and warm, he lapped up the occasion.





Even though Mohan needs crutches to aid him walking, he was not prepared to cast a “special vote”.





“I wanted to experience the occasion and a special vote was not even a consideration for me,” said Mohan who became disabled after he fractured his legs in an accident.





“I now live in an area where Indians were not allowed to live in previously. I know and appreciate what democracy means to me. Therefore, I’ve never missed an opportunity to vote.





Mohan, 59, who was a unionist in his working days at the Durban harbour, said he’s hoping that his vote would help alleviate the number of people living in shacks.





Nundlal Mohan of Queensburgh.

Voting was also an occasion to savour for Steven Ngubane and his young sons Zipho and Kuhle who accompanied him to the Queensburgh Civic Hall.





“I waited with anticipation for this year’s elections to place my X where it will count. This is my contribution to help the disadvantaged people in our country.”





Ngubane said his sons were also excited about the elections and wanted to accompany him to see firsthand how voting was done.





“They even know which party they would like to vote and were happy to learn that I backed the same party as them.





“For good measure, they also asked for their fingers to be blackened,” Ngubane said.





Zelma Nortje was pleased with how quick and easy the voting process was at the hall.





Nortje said: “I voted because I want to feel safe and free in South Africa.”





Greg Hoffman also lauded the efficient service he received at the Queensburgh Civic Hall.





“This is the third time I’m voting here. Previously, it was terrible because of the delays. This time it was amazing, I was done in five minutes,” said Hoffman.



