Sam Pillay’s legacy will live on, vows Anti-Drug Forum SA’s manager

Durban - The fight Sam Pillay started in eradicating the scourge of drugs in the community, will continue. That's the promise made by Shantal Bechoo, chief social worker and manager of the Anti-drug Forum SA, following the death of Pillay on Monday morning. Sam, 64, and his wife Indrani, 61, died two days apart in hospital after battling Covid-19. They were laid to rest on Tuesday. Sam, who was known to take down some of the biggest drug dealers in Kwazulu-natal, headed the Anti-drug forum SA which he started in 2005 in Chatsworth when the drug sugars was rife in the community. The forum has helped rehabilitate thousands of youth and adults who've suffered with drug and alcohol-related issues. Tributes have been pouring in for the anti-drugs crusader, who was a former teacher.

Bechoo said she had big shoes to fill.

“I joined the organisation 11 years ago and have been stepping in Sam’s shadow. He always said to me that he was grooming me to be his successor and that I was his succession plan.

“I want to keep his legacy going. Although it is a difficult time, we will keep going. Sam could be pitted against the worst and he was not afraid. He took down some of the most notorious drug lords,” said Bechoo.

She said she shared a close bond with Sam and Indrani, a retired librarian.

“He was a people’s person and would answer people’s calls for help at any part of the day or night. And Indrani stood by and supported him. They complemented each other.

She used to even pack a lunch for me with Sam’s. It was those little gestures that I will never forget,” she said.

The Pillays son Yugen said the family were very proud of his dad.

“He told us a lot about the stuff he was doing but we didn’t realise how much of a role he played. It’s crazy realising how much he really did. We wonder where he found the time,” said Yugen.

He said he had been in telephonic contact with his parents while they were in hospital.

“For the last week I sat outside in the car park by the window near my mum’s ward and spoke to her on the phone. Last Wednesday she was able to stand by the window and I got to see her clearly.

“My parents were planning to move to Cape Town in six months where my sister and my family now live. My mum used to call to speak to my sons at least five times a day,” said Yugen.

[email protected]

Sunday Tribune