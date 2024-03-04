Schoolkids show their support for Palestinian children through art

Durban — Pupils from St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School lent their voices to children who have lost their lives and those who are suffering as the result of the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel through the medium of art. The Shamsaan youth organisation, the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and the religious order called Holy Family Sister provided the platform for the schoolchildren on Friday.

The Butterfly Souls Creative workshop held at the school premises in Greyville entailed Grade 7 pupils choosing a name of a Palestinian child who died in the war and drawing a butterfly in their memory. According to Cathy Murugan, a Holy Family Sister, the workshop allowed them to raise funds that would go towards a worthy cause. “The aim of the project is to raise funds through the children’s artworks. The artworks will be collected and then exhibited to raise funds. Monies collected will contribute towards medical care for children in Gaza, particularly towards those who have lost limbs and are in need of items such as prosthesis,” she said.

The project manager for the DUT school engagement project, Berenice de La Croix, said the initiative was much-needed. “We need to spread awareness of what is happening to our children in Palestine and to help our children here in South Africa to feel a connection in Palestine, and to also understand how their human rights are being violated and to make a contribution towards helping the children of Palestine,” she said. Aisha Seyam, director for the Shamsaan Organisation, from Gaza, said she and her family had been living in South Africa for the past five years, after her husband was offered work here.

She said the turmoil in Gaza was gut-wrenching for her. “Everyone that I know, be it family or friends, is back at home and it has been very difficult knowing that they have been going through this experience for the past five months. “We have lost many relatives including cousins, and my sister-in-law who passed away along with her family except for one of her children who is now a refugee based in the south of Gaza.”

Seyam called for a ceasefire, for the army to abandon the land they had invaded, and for Palestinians to have their right to life and peace. According to the school’s head boy, Jesse Baryimare, a Grade 7 learner, the ideal situation would be a ceasefire and a peace agreement for the betterment of those in the country. Meanwhile, head girl Alupheli Manana, also in Grade 7, said creating the art piece and seeing documentaries of the victims of the war brought her heartache.

“Seeing innocent children being killed really upset me and made me feel uneasy because they were senselessly killed merely for space,” she said. Grade 7 pupil Nkosinathi Shinga said his artwork was created with love and passion. “The mere fact that even babies are being killed is very depressing and I’m not sure if Israel will change its ways or not because it does not look like that at the moment,” he said.