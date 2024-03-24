Search for skipper continues

Durban — A man has been taken in for questioning by police in Maputo following the disappearance of North Coast skipper John Mathambo. Mathambo, 68, of Sodwana Bay, has been missing since Saturday last week when he was last seen with a man who reportedly chartered his 21-foot Yeld Cat ski-boat, Magnum Too.

His boat was found wrecked and burnt in the vicinity of Dobela on the Mozambique coastline last Sunday. Family and friends reached out to police, the local Mozambican community and via social media seeking assistance in finding Mathambo. Mathambo’s niece, Candice Eilertsen, said it had been an agonising week trying to find him.

“It has been a terrible feeling just sitting in limbo and not knowing where he is. “Mathambo, no matter where he was coming from after a charter, he would be back by 2pm. “When he did not return last Saturday there was concern and a search was started. Mathambo had been out only with the one man who requested a charter boat,” she said.