Social media influencer arrested for mom’s murder

Durban — Social media followers of a former Durban Youth Radio presenter Andy Kerr have expressed their disbelief over his arrest for the death of his mother last week. Kerr appeared at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday and remains in custody.

He and his mom, Dawn Millar Kerr lived in a communal housing room in Hazelmere and neighbours became worried when the 72-year old woman seemed to have disappeared. Following a tip-off by his neighbours, paramedics from the security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) entered the room. They apparently found her decomposing body on a bed and Kerr apparently told them that she had died of natural causes.

Residents told RUSA that Kerr did not inform anyone of his mother’s death and that he allegedly stayed with her body for three nights. It’s believed that he provided differing accounts of what happened to those who were first on the scene. A close friend of Kerr's who did not want to be named said that he had recently mentioned that his mother was ill.

“I did not ask anything further even when he started losing weight drastically.” The friend said it was unimaginable that Kerr could’ve been responsible for his mom’s death. “I did not want to believe it because he had recently found spirituality,” the friend said.

He said he had met Kerr through social media and they messaged each other on current affairs topics because they were both into media. “He was very welcoming towards me and he was the same to everyone else because we have the same social circle. Everyone loves him that is why people are so shocked on Facebook and TikTok about the news.” The friend said that Kerr often posted about his mom on social media but was also known for keeping his problems to himself.

In a statement published on RUSA's Facebook page, it says that Kerr told those who arrived there first that she had died of natural causes. He then provided differing accounts of what happened and when questioned said that she was visiting him for two weeks but actually lived in a home at South Beach in Durban that specialises in frail care. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the circumstances that led to her death formed part of a police investigation.

Spokesman for the provincial department of social development Mhlaba Memela said they were concerned about the level of abuse and atrocities faced by the elderly. Memela emphasised that everyone had a responsibility to protect the aged and that they should be treated with respect, proper care and be safe. Kerr is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.