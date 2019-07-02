Polygamy wives: Musa Mseleku and his wives (left to right) Mbali MaNgwabe, Thobile MaKhumalo, Nokukhanya MaYeni and first wife Busisiwe MaCele. Picture: Supplied.

Durban - Polygamist Musa Mseleku has sold out his event, which has been touted as a dinner, where he is in hot pursuit for wife number five. The event will be hosted at a secret venue, and by Tuesday afternoon, he announced the event had been sold out.

Hours after the dinner invite was circulated on social media, Sihle Seleke, the founder of Ebehnezer Siyabonga Events, said the idea arose from the messages Mseleku received daily on social media from women wishing to spend time with him.

“This event is giving a platform to women who are constantly sending him inboxes, constantly sending private messages asking to meet him, asking for intimacy from him, who genuinely want to have a one on one with him,” said Seleke.

“Women desperately want to see this man, they see themselves as part of his life.”

According to Seleke the R5 000 will cover venue costs, dinner, activities for the evening as well as Mseleku’s appearance fee.

All those who have made it to his table will receive further instruction on a pick up location, but the venue will only be revealed on the night of the event.

Though many are under the impression that a lucky hopeful will bag Mseleku on the night, Seleke stressed that it was not guaranteed that he would pick a potential partner at the dinner.

“It’s not an event where he is going to choose number 5. It's not like Bachelor SA, he will only dine with these women.,” she said.

“If it happens at the event that he meets someone and they click and they start dating, that is their personal business.”

In his reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu, which airs on Mzansi Magic Dstv channel 161, Mseleku has in the past been vocal to his four wives MaCele, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo and MaYeni, about his desire to increase the number of his children from 10 to 20.

He believed a fifth wife would assist in realising his goal.

Mseleku expressed gratitude and appreciation for the love shown by those who wished to dine with him and said it was unexpected.

“I never thought it would happen. I definitely will be there and we will have a beautiful night,” he said.

