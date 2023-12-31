South Africa to get a new president – psychic

Durban — New beginnings and old problems are predicted for the new year while, globally, everyone will be affected by rampant weather patterns, say seers who shared their supernatural insights with the Sunday Tribune. We called on psychic medium Priscilla Gendron, our resident astrologer Mahesh Bang and traditional healer Nomagugu Ngobese for a peek into the future.

Gendron says we’ll start with a bang, as issues with roads and transport lead to chaos. She predicts that the national elections will be accompanied by unrest, an assassination plot and electoral fraud, but the biggest surprise will be the new head of state which will bring renewed hope and positive changes. It will also signal a huge shift in party loyalty, which will tip the scales in the elections, says Gendron. She predicts that after the elections, there will be renewed interest and support from other countries, while foreign companies will also be keen to invest, leading to more jobs and a healthier economy.

Globally, everyone should be on high alert for cyberattacks and problems with communications but advancements in technology will shine a light on South Africans. There is the ever-present spectre of load shedding but with a new leader, the country will make renewed efforts to resolve the crisis. New power stations are in the works for 2025/26. Gendron predicts earthquakes for the US and Europe, with flooding in Europe and South Africa. The water and sanitation issues will be around for a while, she says. “With all the chaos coming in 2024, there are a lot of positives, as the people of South Africa come together in solidarity.”

We will triumph at the Olympics, as a new athletic star is born and South Africans shatter records and bring home the medals. It will be as joyous as the Rugby World Cup. Gendron says that in the Chinese horoscope, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon which brings growth, progress and abundance. She says in numerology terms, 2024 is a number 8 year which signifies hard work and good karma. Bang, the Sunday Tribune Herald’s weekly columnist, adds a number 8 year is linked to Saturn and that hard work and honesty will pay off.

He doesn't foresee any change in the planets until the end of March 2025, which is why the ups and downs will continue. Bang says election violence might occur and opposition parties will emerge stronger. The new year will be similar in terms of politics, weather patterns and the state of the economy, with positive changes expected only in 2025.

“As the planets are not in the most ideal alignment there will also be an increase in cases of cancer, psychiatric illnesses, cholesterol and heart-related conditions as following healthy lifestyles becomes more crucial. “The (current) wars will only change their status in 2025. However one will achieve a ceasefire in 2024,” says Bang. Moving to India, he predicts another electoral victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party.

Pietermaritzburg-based traditional healer Ngobese has warned of a possible rise in crime, political killings, and violent weather, which she blames on African people in South Africa abandoning their culture. “The weather will continue to be even harsher next year because people are not respecting the environment which has angered the ancestors.” Ngobese says ancestors are angry with people who had committed murder but have not repented and cleansed themselves.