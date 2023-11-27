Speed up justice, victims tell courts

Durban — As the country commemorates the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, which began on Friday and ends on December 10, two cases where a woman and child were murdered are to come before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Siyabonga Innocent Shezi, accused of murdering his 8-year-old son Sfundo Sibisi, is due to appear in court where it is expected that a pre-trial conference will take place.

Shezi, 29, who abandoned his bail application is alleged to have assaulted his son in the Shongweni area where he died in January, two months before his 9th birthday. He is then alleged to have phoned the child’s mother, telling her that he killed their child and she should go and look for him in the bushes before his body was devoured by animals. He is also charged with the assault of Nonhlanhla Sibisi, the mother of his son. It is alleged that in December last year while assaulting Sibisi, he threatened to kill her and their child.

Sfundo was in Grade 2 at Umthala Primary School in KwaNdengezi. Sibisi on Friday asked the court in light of the campaign, to move on swiftly with the trial. “I would like to walk out of the courtroom even if the matter is adjourned, knowing that it is adjourned at least for the trial to start. My hopes for justice for my son lie in the court’s hands. It has been an emotionally draining process to see the case being adjourned time and time again. It would be nice for the court to use the time of the campaign to help my son’s case so he can rest in peace,” she said.

Sibisi said she felt no different from Shezi, who was behind bars, as she had become a prisoner of her own thoughts, suffering from constant headaches thinking about the unfinished case. “His (Shezi) mother is on his side and I don’t know what she will do to me because we are both on the outside. I am tired of this emotional turmoil. I am tired of going to social workers for counselling. I am worried about having to take painkillers all of the time for the headaches. I just want justice. Even though I know no amount of time behind bars will ever bring my child back.” Ntokozo Khumalo, who is alleged to have stabbed and killed his girlfriend and buried her in a ditch near his neighbour’s home in Tshelimnyama, will also appear in court.

THE sister of Lindokuhle Mbhele who was killed and buried in a ditch allegedly by her boyfriend of five months asks the court impose sentences with no prospect of parole to perpetrators of gender-based violence. Facebook Lindokuhle Mbhele had been dating Khumalo for five months before her body was discovered. Khumalo had left home on August 31. Her body was found on September 2. Lindokuhle’s sister Ntokozo Mbhele said every year women were killed and raped, despite the 16 Days of Activism campaign. “I don’t think the campaign makes any difference at all. Yes, it creates awareness but nothing changes. The justice system can help. When perpetrators are sentenced, they need to be made an example of and get sentences that stipulate that they are not to be paroled. My sister was killed and buried. A person who does that has no right to ever be let out into society,” said Mbhele.