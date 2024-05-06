Spirit of Vasco da Gama lives on

Durban — Portugal’s ambassador to South Africa praised the local yacht clubs for hosting the Vasco da Gama Ocean Race that celebrates the spirit of the Portuguese explorer. Da Gama was the first European to reach India by sea. His initial voyage to India by way of the Cape of Good Hope (1497–1499) was the first to link Europe and Asia by an ocean route, connecting the Atlantic and Indian oceans.

José Costa Pereira, ambassador of Portugal, this week visited the Royal Natal Yacht Club (RNYC) which is preparing to host the iconic Daisy Business Solutions Vasco da Gama Ocean Race from Durban to East London. The oldest coastal ocean race on the South African sailing calendar starts on May 19, and participants will be welcomed by the Buffalo River Yacht Club when they reach their destination two to three days later. Pereira said: “We are very pleased that the yacht club hosts this competition. For us, Vasco da Gama played a strong role in Portuguese history as the first Portuguese to travel all the way from Portugal to India.

“This was a long process. He started the trade of spices and other products between Asia and Europe.” Royal Natal Yacht Club (RYNC) Commodore Leo Kroone, José Costa Pereira, ambassador of Portugal and RYNC Vice Commodore Barry Boorman. | TASCHICA PILLAY Pereira said South Africa now had a big Portuguese community. “For us, Vasco da Gama’s voyage is part of our history and pride. I was told this event in South Africa, which is in its 40th year, is a rough one. This event celebrates the spirit of the people that came in the 16th century.

“Technology was not as advanced as it is nowadays. We can imagine how tough it was for them to sail at the time. They had an objective, a target and horizon in front of them and they were able to fulfil their goals. “Now it is still an adventure that is dangerous, but the spirit prevails,” said Pereira. Neville Bransby, winner of last year’s Vasco da Gama ocean race, said this year would for the first time that the race would have double-handed sailing.