Activist Fatima Meer is to have a statue erected near Durban City Hall in her honour.

DURBAN - Anti-apartheid activist Fatima Meer is expected to be honoured with a life-size bronze statue erected near Durban City Hall.

The project has been in the pipeline for months with Meer’s family being tasked with submitting photographs of the struggle hero for references.

Born to a newspaper editor in 1928, Meer quickly became involved in politics. She vehemently opposed segregation that became a reality via the Group Areas Act, and was among the first women to join the executive panel of the Natal Indian Congress, where she continued to lead marches against the apartheid government.

The Struggle stalwart died in 2010, aged 81, and the KZN government believed it was imperative to honour Meer for the impact she had on the life of Durban residents.

Spokesperson for Premier Willis Mchunu, Thami Ngidi, said Meer was among the heroes and heroines in South African history who must always be remembered.

Activist Fatima Meer when she was younger.





Meer’s daughter, Shamim Meer, said the family was pleased with the gesture.

“My mother was always focused on the Struggle, and taking up issues of injustice. She never sat back but always pushed forward,” Shamim said.

Artists have been invited to bid for the project. The deadline for proposal submissions is April 11.

[email protected]

Activist Fatima Meer.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE