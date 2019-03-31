150711. Sunset in Crownmines, Johannesburg. The picture can be used for Eskom energy supply crisis. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Durban - Ratepayers need to brace themselves for yet another steep tariff increase after eThekwini Municipality tabled its draft budget this week. The R50.8billion draft budget, which was tabled at a full council for public consultation, showed tariff increases would be well above inflation in the next financial year.

According to deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, this was a result of approved increases in electricity and water bulk, announced by the suppliers.

Rates would increase by 6.9%, water for residential use by 15% while for businesses it would be 15.5%, electricity would go up by 14.4%, sanitation by 9.9% and refuse would have a 9.9% increase.

Peer said the increases had been unavoidable due to the water and electricity bulk tariff increases effected by suppliers Umgeni Water and Eskom. Municipal salary increases also needed to be taken into account, she said.

She added that the increase was also the result of repairs and maintenance of infrastructure and the cost of addressing service delivery backlogs.

Last month, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa granted Eskom’s tariff increase of 9.4% in the 2019/20 financial year, 8.1% in 2020/21 and 5.2% in 2021/22.

“The rates increase of 6.9% is about the lowest in the country, especially when compared to other big cities, while the electricity tariff increases of 14% is an indicative increase due to the 15.6% increase expected from Eskom,” said Peer.

However, should Nersa further review the Eskom increase, the city would also review the tariffs.

“With regard to the water tariff increase of 15% for domestic consumers and 15.5% for business, these are based on the Umgeni Water Board increase of 9.6% and take into account the additional capital expenditure on water in terms of the roll-out of the Western Aqueduct, huge urbanisation increase trends, the provision of ablution facilities, as well as free basic water,” she said.

Mayor Zandile Gumede, along with ward councillors, will take the draft budget to the community for their input and suggestions before adoption next month.

